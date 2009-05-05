Nick Greenlights Season Two Of ‘True Jackson, VP'

Live-action comedy series True Jackson, VP has been picked up for a second season by Nickelodeon. The new season will feature 20 new episodes. True Jackson is currently the number two show for kids and tweens on Saturday night, according to Nickelodeon.

In its premiere, the show earned the network's largest audience ever for K6-11, tweens and total viewers for a live-action series debut. It has consistently finished in the top five live-action programs on basic cable for kids and tweens. The True Jackson, VP web page on Nick.com has received 3.6 million page views since launching in October.

The show features 15-year-old actress and singer Keke Palmer, who gets a job as vice president of the youth apparel department of fashion company Mad Style.

"Keke Palmer is an extraordinarily talented actress who is both relatable and aspirational to her viewers, said Marjorie Cohn, Nickelodeon's executive VP of development and original programming. "Her star quality, coupled with a dynamic cast and funny, compelling storytelling, has been a winning combination."

Nickelodeon also ordered Mr. Troop Mom, a movie starring comedian George Lopez. Lopez plays a widower/dad and workaholic lawyer trying to bond with his tween daughter at a camp.

"George Lopez is one of America's funniest, most beloved comedians, and he has the natural ability to connect with people of all ages," said Cohn. "His series is an enormous hit on Nick at Nite, and we're honored to expand our relationship with him as both star and executive producer for Mr. Troop Mom."

Mr. Troop Mom will premiere on Nick June 19 at 8 p.m.