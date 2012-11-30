Nick Greenlights 'iCarly' and 'Victorious' Spinoff, 'Sam & Cat'

Nickelodeon has ordered 20 episodes of Sam & Cat, a spinoff of executive producer Dan Schneider's iCarly and Victorious.

Jennette McCurdy, who played Sam Puckett on iCarly and Ariana Grande, who portrayed Victorious' Cat Valentine, will reprise their roles and star in the new series. The show will feature both characters as unlikely roommates who start their own after-school babysitting service. Sam & Cat will premiere in 2013.

iCarly ended its five-season run Nov. 23, which 6.4 million viewers tuning in for the finale. Victorious is currently airing its final season.

"Jennette and Ariana are adored by our audience, and it's great to unite these talented actresses in this hilarious new comedy from Dan Schneider," said Russell Hicks, president, content development and production, Nickelodeon.