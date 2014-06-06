Nick Greenlights First Series From Animated Shorts Program

Nickelodeon has greenlit the first series from its 2013 Animated Shorts Program and has named 11 finalists from its 2014 program, the network announced Thursday.

The kids-targeted network has commissioned a 13-episode order for The Loud House, which follows an 11-year old boy’s attempts to survive in a large family of 10 sisters, said network officials. The series was first developed within the Animated Shorts Program designed to identify and develop original comedy-driven content for kids.

“The Loud House has all the qualities Nickelodeon looks for in creator-driven content that has strong central characters blended with comedic storylines,” said Jenna Boyd, senior VP, Animation Development, Nickelodeon Group in a statement.

