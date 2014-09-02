Nick Creating Primetime Sports Block

Coming off its debut with the inaugural Kids’ Choice Sports awards this summer, Nickelodeon is making an even bigger bet on the world of sports.

The kids-targeted network will debut a two-hour sports themed programming block on primetime on Nicktoons called “NickSports.” The lineup will air every Wednesday from 9-11 p.m., beginning Sept. 3.

Nickelodeon has partnered with the NFL, MLS and NASCAR to feature long- and short-form programming; the lineup will also have new episodes of Wild Grinders and NFL Rush Zone, as well as documentaries – including the TV debut of Little Ballers – and acquired movies. Movie titles include Bend it Like Beckham, Space Jam, Cool Runnings and Speed Racer.

"More than 70 percent of kids ages 7-14 in the U.S. play two-to-three organized sports a year, so the interest and enthusiasm is already there," said Keith Dawkins, senior VP and general manager, Nicktoons, TeenNick and Nick Jr. "Our NickSports block will bring kids and families into the huddle by giving them an all-access pass to their favorite athletes, teams and leagues."