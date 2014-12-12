Nick Cannon Tapped to Host ‘People Magazine Awards’

Actor and TV personality Nick Cannon will host the inaugural People Magazine Awards on NBC, Thursday, Dec. 18.

Cannon has hosted the net’s summer series America’s Got Talent for the past six seasons and will join Fox’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine starting with an episode Sunday, Dec. 14.

The awards show will celebrate the year in pop culture and be broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

“PeopleMagazine has created an indelible imprint on pop culture and it is truly an honor for me to be asked to host their very first televised live awards ceremony,” said Cannon. “For the show to be broadcast on NBC makes it even more special for me."

The Mindy Project stars Mindy Kaling and Chris Messina will also appear during the two-hour special along with previously announced presenters including Mad Men’s Jon Hamm and American Idol judge Jennifer Lopez.

The People Magazine Awards are produced by dick clark productions.