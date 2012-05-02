Nick Back on Top of Cable's Total-Day Viewership

After having its 17-year run end in March at the hands of Disney Channel, Nickelodeon returned to its familiar perch atop cable's total-day with total viewers in April. For its part, Disney Channel once again claimed the top spot with kids 2-11 in the full-day measure.

During April (March 26 through April 30), Nickelodeon and Disney Channel both averaged a 0.6 rating int total day, but the former posted a narrow victory, averaging 1.57 million viewers, compared with 1.52 million for its rival, according to Nielsen data.

In March, the results were reversed: the networks were tied with 0.6 marks, but Disney tallied more watchers for the first time with 1.57 million, versus 1.54 million for Nick, according to Nielsen. As such, Disney ended Nick's 17-year run as the most-watched basic-cable network in the total-day measure.

