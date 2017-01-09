NHMC’s Nogales Cites Lack of Latinos Among Golden Globe Nominees

The National Hispanic Media Coalition weighed in Monday on what it said was the lack of Latinos represented among this year's Golden Globe nominees. The awards were handed out Sunday night (Jan. 8).

"Few Latinos were nominated this year because there are still too few roles offered to Latinos, behind and in front of the camera, especially in film," said NHMC CEO Alex Nogales in a statement. "Today, Latinos make up 18% of the population and we need to represent those faces, voices and stories, if we are ever to increase the understanding and empathy that so many performers highlighted in their eloquent acceptance speeches about diversity and inclusion last night.”

The story was much different last year, when national media and Hispanic advocacy groups were hailing the Latino presence at the Golden Globes.



"Latinos Sweep Golden Globes," NBC reported at the time, citing Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu's Best Director win for The Revenant, Guatemalan actor Oscar Isaac's award for Best Actor in a limited series or motion picture for HBO's Show Me A Hero, and Mexican actor Gael Garcia Bernal's award for Amazon's Mozart in the Jungle, which also won best comedy.