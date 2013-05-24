NHL to Televise 2013 Awards Announcements

Following in the NFL's footsteps, the National Hockey League will televise its 2013 awards announcements.

The winners will be announced over two nights during next month's Stanley Cup Finals. The day of Game 2 (which is not scheduled yet), NBC Sports Network will reveal the winners of Hart (MVP), Calder (Best Rookie), Norris (Best Defenseman) and Vezina (Best Goalie) trophies, along with the Ted Lindsay Award

in an hour-long special at 7 p.m. CBC will carry the broadcast in Canada.

The day before Game 2, NHL Network will carry the winners of the Masterton, Selke, King Clancy and Lady Byng trophies; the Jack Adams Award, the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award, the NHL Foundation Player Award and the NHL General Manager of the Year Award at 5 p.m.

NHL.com will have full coverage of both nights, including live updates, an interactive chat with fans, video features and reaction from the winners.

Two years ago, the NFL began airing its year-end award winners the night before the Super Bowl.