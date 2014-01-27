NHL Stadium Series Games Break Viewership Records On NBC And NBCSN

NHL Stadium Series games set viewership records for NBC and NBCSN, according to Nielsen fast nationals.

Sunday's matchup on NBC, which saw the New York Rangers top the New Jersey Devils 7-3 at Yankee Stadium, was the network's most-watched NHL regular-season game, excluding NHL Winter Classics. The Rangers-Devils game averaged 2.1 million viewers over its three-hour airing, peaking between 3-3:30 p.m. ET with 2.3 million viewers.

The telecast locally garnered a 5.1 rating in New York, tying the May 30, 2012 Stanley Cup Final game between the Los Angeles Kings and the New Jersey Devils as the market's highest NHL game broadcast rating on the network.

On Saturday, NBCSN aired the West Coast Stadium Series game between the Anaheim Ducks and the Los Angeles Kings. The Dodgers Stadium hockeyfest, which saw the Ducks shutout the Kings 3-0, was up 139% in average viewership (0.6 million) from 2013's regular 10 p.m. ET NHL telecasts.

The freeway faceoff also topped the L.A. market for NBCSN with a 2.4 rating.