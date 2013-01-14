NHL Slaps $50 Charge On 'Center Ice' PPV Package

The National Hockey League will charge $50 for its NHL Center Ice out-of-market package for its abbreviated regular-season, the league and In Demand announced Monday.

The price marks the lowest suggested retail price for the package, which will feature 40 live out-of-market NHL games a week across 14 channels. The announcement comes as the league readies for a truncated 48-game regular season which opens Saturday, a week after the players ratified a new 10-year collective bargaining agreement effectively ending the 119-day labor stoppage.

The league will offer a free preview of NHL Center Ice from Jan. 19 through Jan. 31, 2013. Along with the games, the package will include such features as a multi-screen mosaic, same-day replays, dual feed telecasts, a stat channel and high definition games, according to In Demand officials.