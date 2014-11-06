NHL’s Collins, Epix's Iwanowski, Ross Greenburg Productions' Greenburg to Discuss Partnership at #NextTV Summit #NYCTVWk

The National Hockey League’s John Collins, Epix’s Kirk Iwanowski, and Ross Greenburg Productions’ Ross Greenburg have joined Next TV Summit & Expo in New York City on Nov. 12.

The trio, will discuss the NHL-Epix partnership during a panel moderated by Kent Gibbons, executive editor of Multichannel News. The conversation is part of NYC Television Week, a two-day event Nov. 12 and 13 produced by Broadcasting & Cable parent company NewBay Media.

The NHL teamed up with Epix for the league’s spin on HBO’s 24/7 documentary series. The partnership will include a four-part series — airing on Epix — that leads up to the NHL’s Bridgestone Winter Classic, an annual outdoor game on New Year’s Day, which in 2015 pits the Washington Capitals against the Chicago Blackhawks. An additional four-part series will air on the network in the run-up to the Stadium Series game between the Los Angeles Kings and the San Jose Sharks at Levi’s Field in February 2015.

Collins, who is chief operating officer of the NHL, oversees the league’s strategy and execution and supports the media and business operations of the league’s 30 clubs. Prior to joining the NHL eight years ago, he served as an exec at the NFL as well as the president and CEO of the Cleveland Browns.

Iwanowski joined Epix in 2011 as chief marketing officer, managing the company’s marketing strategy and campaigns. Before Epix, he was senior VP of marketing at FilmDistrict and also had a stint at the Sundance Channel, where he was executive VP, marketing, branded entertainment and sponsorship.

Greenburg founded Ross Greenburg Production in 2011, signing production and programming deals with NBC Sports Group and the NHL in November of that year. The longtime producer oversees NHL Original Productions, working on such series as NBC Sports Network’s NHL 36. He is also executive producer on NBCSN’s Costas Tonight. He previously spent 33 years at HBO, where he was most recently president of HBO Sports.

Next TV Summit & Expo is a high-level industry conference, exhibition and networking event.

In addition to Next TV, NYC TV Week includes subsidiary conferences Advanced Advertising, The Content Show and the Business of Multiplatform TV, as well as award presentations, networking events and seminars.

Next TV Summit & Expo, and all of NYC Television Week, take place at the Affinia Manhattan.

