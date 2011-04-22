NHL Playoffs: Rangers' Ratings Rise

The Broadway Blueshirts are on the wrong end of a 3-1 series at this stage, but MSG Networks executives can't be feeling blue about the ratings.

Madison Square Garden Network's coverage of Game 4 of the New York Rangers-Washington Capitals opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs on April 20 netted a 3.05 household rating in the New York DMA. Combined with the 3.45 household rating in Game 1 on sister regional sports network MSG Plus, this marks the first time two Rangers games have scored above a 3.00 household rating in the same playoff series since 1997.

Through three Rangers playoff games this postseason, MSG Networks have averaged a 2.87 household rating, up 7% from a 2.68 mark at the same stage of the battle against the Capitals in the 2009 postseason. The demo gains have been more favorable: a 32% rise among adults 25 to54 to a 2.15 from a 1.63 and an 18% increase among men 25 to 54 to a 3.45 from a 2.92.

Game 5 of the series will be telecast nationally by NBC at 3 p.m. on Saturday and immediately after the game MSG Network will produce a 60-minute post game show. If Game 6 is necessary on Monday, MSG Network will have the telecast the game along with 60-minute pre- and post game shows.