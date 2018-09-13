NHL Network Producing Show About Devils’ Training Camp

Stealing a page from the NFL’s playbook, the National Hockey League is launching a show following one of its teams through training camp.

Behind The Glass: New Jersey Devils Training Camp is being produced by the NHL Network in association with NHL Original Productions. It will follow the team as general manager Ray Shero and coach John Hynes evaluate the players and decide who will be on the team for the 2018-19 season.

The four part series will premiere on NHL Network Sept. 26

“Behind The Glass will give hockey fans a never-before-seen look at the demanding process of building and making an NHL team during the preseason,” said NHL chief content officer and executive VP Steve Mayer. “We’re excited to partner with the Devils and NHL Network on this all-new series that will uncover compelling stories, on and off the ice, and take fans places that cameras have rarely been allowed. We can’t wait for our fans to be in the room when final roster decisions are being made.”

In the past, The NHL has had behind-the-scenes shows of its teams getting ready for the Winter Classic and the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“This will be a great opportunity for our fans, and hockey fans throughout the world, to get an exclusive inside look into who the New Jersey Devils are,” said New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center president Hugh Weber. “The entire organization is proud and excited to be involved in the series. It will allow viewers to witness another example of the culture and message that Ray Shero, John Hynes and our staff have been building for the past few years.”

Bonus content and clips from each episode of Behind The Glass will be shared by the NHL, NHL Network and the Devils across their digital and social media platforms using #BehindTheGlass. In addition to its schedule on NHL Network, each episode of Behind The Glass will also re-air on Sportsnet.