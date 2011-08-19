NHL National TV Schedule: Versus Adds Pair of Exclusive Nights

The NBC Sports Group, in the rookie campaign of its $2 billion, 10-year TV and media rights pact with the National Hockey League, will significantly increase its coverage of the puck sport to 100 regular-season contests and provide full national distribution of all Stanley Cup playoff games.

Coming off the most-watched NHL season on cable since 2002, Versus, which will become NBC Sports Network on Jan. 2, is adding a pair of exclusive nights to its lineup, while NBC looks to drop the puck on another new viewing tradition by starting its coverage on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

Versus will present a live 30-minute pre- and post-game show before/after every telecast called NHL Live. Moreover, NHL Overtime, which was introduced midway through the 2010-11 season, will return following the post-game show.

