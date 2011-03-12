NHKContinues Nonstop Coverage from Japan

Atushi Shibata,

senior media analyst for NHK, told B&C

from Japan Friday that the broadcaster continued to cover the earthquake

aftermath "without interruption."

When

the quake hit, Shibata was returning to Tokyo from a visit to the U.S. to

research a report on public broadcasting and efforts to defund it. He was

preparing to land at Narita International airport, he told B&C in an e-mail, when it was shut

down and he was diverted to an airport on Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost

island.

He

said he did not know when he would be able to make it back to the city, but

that the situation was "terrible," particularly in the Northeast

region of Honshu, the largest island.

He

said some villages and towns along the shore were completely wiped out and that

there continued to be many aftershocks. "I am afraid the number

of casualties will increase drastically," he said.