Trending

NFL's Wildcard Weekend Tackles Viewership Records

By

While the NFL may have trouble getting fans to purchase playoff tickets, its TV numbers continue to be as strong as ever.

Following a season where each of the league's broadcast partners recorded year-over-year gains -- including Fox and NFL Network posting best-ever seasons -- the opening weekend of the playoffs continued that ratings momentum. The four games (three of which were decided by three or fewer points) on Saturday and Sunday averaged a record 34.7 million viewers, up 14% over last year.

Fox's strong season continued with its coverage of Sunday's San Francisco 49ers-Green Bay Packers matchup, which drew a wildcard record 47.1 million viewers during the late-afternoon window. The game -- a 23-20 last-second win by the 49ers in sub-zero temperatures at Lambeau Field -- was 11% higher than the previous record (42.4 million) and 24% over Fox's game last year, which aired in the same 4:40 p.m. ET slot.

CBS' coverage of the early game on Sunday between the San Diego Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals -- a 27-10 blowout by the Chargers -- was up 4% over last year's early game with 30.9 million viewers.

NBC's Wildcard Saturday doubleheader averaged 30.8 million viewers, up 14% over last year and was NBC's most-watched since it began airing the doubleheader.

The 4:30 p.m. ET late-afternoon game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts drew 27.6 million viewers, up 17% from last year's early Saturday game. The 45-44 win by the Colts was the second-largest comeback in NFL history. The night game between the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles -- also won by the Saints on a last-second field goal -- drew 34.4 million viewers, up 14% from last year's night game and was the most-watched Wildcard Saturday game ever.

(Photo Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)