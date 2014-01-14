NFL's Divisional Round Viewership Even With Last Year

Despite three of the four games decided by double-digit points, the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs was even with last year, drawing a composite 34 million viewers over the four games.

Fox saw a slight improvement, averaging 32.2 million viewers for its two games, up from the 31.5 million it drew last year. CBS was essentially even year-over-year, garnering 36.45 million to last year's 36.5 million.

The late-afternoon San Diego Chargers-Denver Broncos game led the weekend with 41.2 million viewers Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET, up 9% over the same window last year. The Broncos' 24-17 win was the only game of the weekend decided by less than double-digits. The early Sunday game between the San Francisco 49ers and Carolina Panthers averaged 33.3 million viewers, up a slight 3% from last year's early Sunday game.

On Saturday, the 4:30 p.m. game between the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks drew 31.1 million viewers, down 11% from the same window last year. The primetime matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots averaged 31.7 million viewers, up 3% from last year.

CBS' playoff coverage concluds next Sunday with the AFC Championship game at 3 p.m. ET, featuring Tom Brady's Patriots and Peyton Manning's Broncos, in what will be the fourth playoff meeting between the two future hall of fame quarterbacks.

Fox airs the NFC Championship game at 6:30 p.m. featuring NFC West rivals 49ers and Seahawks facing off for the third time this season. The Following will preview its second season after the game at roughly 10 p.m.