NFLPA Teams With Got Your 6

The NFL Players Association announced a partnership with Got Your 6 in an effort to change the conversation about veterans.

Got Your 6 works to integrate the perspective that veterans are valuable to communities as leaders and problem solvers into popular culture.

“We are thrilled to partner with NFLPA to empower veterans and their families,” says Rob Gordon, president of Be The Change, the parent organization for Got Your 6. “This powerful partnership will raise awareness about veteran reintegration and ensure veterans are seen as the civic assets that they are.”

The NFLPA has added Got Your 6 as a charitable partner.