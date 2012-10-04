NFLPA Sends Letter to ESPN About False Statements in 'Broke'

The NFL Players Association on Wednesday sent a letter to

ESPN, claiming that the network's sports business reporter Darren Rovell made

"several erroneous statements" about the NFLPA's financial advisor

program.

The comments in questions were featured in an interview with

Rovell that was part of the network's "30 for 30" documentary film, Broke, which details how many former

professional athletes lose their money after retirement. Those errors were also

published in an online column that ran Tuesday.

The NFLPA said there were three main inaccurate comments

that Rovell made: 1) That the NFLPA Financial Advisor Registration program

generates revenue for the NFLPA, 2) He stated "repeatedly" that NFLPA

Registered Financial Advisors are certified by the NFLPA -- the letter states "they

are registered after meeting requirements and passing a background check"

-- and 3) he incorrectly said that "players cannot choose a financial

advisor outside the program."

In the grievance, the NFLPA argued that it was contacted "multiple

times dating back to March 2012" by an ESPN staffer fact checking for Broke, stating that it answered questions

with a "prompt, thorough, accurate response.

"Despite these efforts, though, we were disappointed to

see the flippant, inaccurate comments made by this media personality in the

film. When it comes to the NFLPA, Rovell has a track record of bad analysis and

uninformed opinion."

ESPN has since made a correction to Rovell's online story.

The full letter is available on the NFLPA's website.