NFL Wild Card Weekend Viewership Down Slightly

The opening weekend of the NFL playoffs once again drew big

audiences for its broadcast partners, averaging 30.4 million total viewers

across the four games, though that was down slightly from the 31 million that

tuned in last year.





The most-watched game between the four was Fox's coverage of

the late game on Jan. 6 between the Seattle Seahawks-Washington Redskins, which

averaged 38.1 million viewers, the third-most ever for Wild Card round game.

That was down 10%, however, from the record-setting Pittsburgh Steelers-Denver

Broncos game that aired in the same time slot last year (42.4 million) on CBS.





CBS, which had the early game on Jan. 6 between the

Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens, drew 29.6 million, down 7% from Fox's

coverage of last year's early game.





NBC's Wild Card Saturday doubleheader averaged 26.95 million

viewers across the two games, on par with last year (26.85 million). The early

game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans drew 23.6 million

viewers was up 8% from last year's early matchup (which featured the same two

teams) while the primetime matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay

Packers was down 5% to 30.3 million viewers.