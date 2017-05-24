NFL’s Pro Bowl Back on ABC

The NFL’s Pro Bowl will again be held in Orlando, and the game will be televised live on ESPN and simulcast on ABC for the first time. The game goes down Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, at Camping World Stadium.

Orlando, and Camping World Stadium, hosted the game in January 2017 after it was held in Hawaii for many years.

“The Pro Bowl has become a fun, week-long event that celebrates the game of football and the NFL’s top players. We’re excited to return to Orlando to showcase the NFL’s best on ESPN and ABC,” said Burke Magnus, ESPN executive VP, programming acquisitions and scheduling.

In addition to airing on ESPN and ABC, ESPN Deportes will offer a Spanish-language production of the Pro Bowl, and the game will be streamed live on the ESPN app.

This will be the first Pro Bowl telecast on ABC in 15 years. The network previously televised the game 22 times (1975-87 and 1995-2003), while ESPN has carried the game 14 times.

Sean McDonough, Jon Gruden and reporter Lisa Salters will call the Pro Bowl.