NFL to Produce Live Show for Twitter

Twitter made a new deal with the NFL that will put live football programming on the social media site.

Last season, Twitter streamed Thursday Night Football. That franchise is going to Amazon this season, but the league and Twitter have maintained a relationship that began in 2013.

Under the new agreement, the NFL will produce a 30-minute live digital show that will stream on Twitter five days a week during the season. The show will feature talent from the NFL Network and cover breaking news, fantasy and power rankings.

The NFL will also utilize Twitter and Twitter’s Periscope service to bring live pre-game programming during its primetime windows.

Twitter will continue to have access to highlights, breaking news, analysis and features like Throwback Thursday.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Twitter continues to be an important partner in accessing millions of highly engaged fans on digital media,” said Brian Rolapp, chief media and business officer for the NFL. “We have every expectation that the new daily live show, produced by NFL Network and featuring some of our top analysts, will quickly become some of the most popular programming on Twitter.”

“We are very excited to offer football fans around the world even more content on Twitter from the NFL,” said Twitter COO Anthony Noto. “This new multiyear collaboration will bring compelling live studio programs that discuss what's happening in the NFL, unique behind the scenes live broadcasts before games, and the best NFL highlights to Twitter, alongside the real-time NFL conversation.”