NFL Playoffs: Most-Watched Divisional Round Ever

After seeing decreases for the first weekend, the divisional round of the NFL playoffs averaged 37.8 million viewers, becoming the most-watched weekend for that round.

Fox’s coverage of Sunday’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers averaged 44.4 million viewers, ranking as the second-most watched divisional round game and the most-watched show on TV since Super Bowl XLVIII last February. CBS’ late-afternoon coverage of the Indianapolis Colts-Denver Broncos game drew 41.8 million viewers, in what was possibly Peyton Manning’s final game.

On Saturday, NBC’s coverage of the Baltimore Ravens-New England Patriots game averaged 34 million, while Fox drew a Saturday-night record 31 million for the Seattle Seahawks-Carolina Panthers game.

Last weekend topped the old record of 36.6 million that was set in 2011.