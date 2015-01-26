NFL Partners With YouTube
As Super Bowl week gets underway from Arizona, the NFL said on Monday that it has finally launched a YouTube channel.
While there will not be any live games, the channel will house game previews, in-game highlights, post-game recaps as well as clips featuring news, analysis, fantasy football advice, and other select content from NFL Network and NFL.com.
Additionally, official NFL game highlights and content will be available through Google Search.
