NFL Network's Expanded 'TNF' Slate Features Nine 2011 Playoff Teams

The National Football League released its 2012 schedule, the first with an expanded slate of Thursday night games for its in-house network.

NFL Network kicks off a 13-game slate during the campaign's second week with pro football's oldest rivalry -- the Chicago Bears visiting the Green Bay Packers at legendary Lambeau Field on Sept. 13 The Thursday Night Football schedule concludes with the Dec. 13 matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles in the City of Brotherly Love.

In between, NFL Network will televise appearances by seven other playoff teams: the defending Super Bowl Champions the New York Giants on Sept. 20 versus Cam Newton's Carolina Panthers; the Baltimore Ravens hosting the Cleveland Browns the following week; the Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans on Oct. 11; the Seattle Seahawks travel down the West Coast to the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 18; the New Orleans Saints-Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 29; and Peyton Manning's Denver Broncos on tap against AFC West rival, the Oakland Raiders on Dec. 6.

