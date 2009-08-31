NFL Network Taps Michael Irvin

NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin is the latest addition to the NFL Network roster. The five time Dallas Cowboys pro-bowler will be joining the cabler's Sunday program NFL GameDay starting September 13.

Irvin had been an analyst for ESPN from 2003-2007, and was also the host of his own Spike TV show 4th and Long earlier this year. He has also served as a guest analyst on NFL Network's Pro Football Hall of Fame coverage.

"Michael is a proven NFL analyst," said NFL Network Executive Producer Eric Weinberger. "His personality, work ethic and football IQ fit right into our great team here at NFL Network."

NFL Network also announced that Stacey Dales, an analyst and reporter for ESPN and ABC, will be joining the network as co-host of NFL GameDay Morning. That show will be expanding to four hours this season, airing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday.