NFL Network Taps Graciano as VP of Marketing

The NFL Network announced Tuesday it has hired Steven Graciano as VP of marketing.

Graciano’s responsibilities include developing marketing strategy and implementation of consumer and affiliate marketing plans. He will also serve as liaison for the NFL and NFL media group, highlighting league priorities and initiatives.

Graciano previously served as VP of marketing and communications for Fox Deportes. There he oversaw branding, marketing, consumer strategy, off-channel network media buying, social media and public relations. Graciano also worked with ESPN International and the NBA.