NFL Network Slots Lifestyle Show ‘Tackle My Ride’

NFL Network debuts the unscripted show Tackle My Ride Nov. 15, with former Pro Bowl linebacker LaMarr Woodley hosting the fan car makeover series. The show comes from Michael Strahan and Leftfield Pictures. Master car builder James Torrez co-hosts alongside Woodley.

The show sees NFL players, including New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul and Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden, help fans make over their vehicle into a “customized, team-inspired dream ride,” says NFL Network.

"We're excited to continue to create this type of lifestyle programming which allows us to highlight our players and their engaging personalities and bring them together with our most passionate fans." said Michael Mandt, executive producer of original content at NFL Network. "The car customization industry has an attitude, lifestyle, and culture all its own and this series will deliver cool access and a great story in each episode."

Woodley and Torrez announced the weekly series at SEMA Show, an automotive specialty products trade event.

Strahan is a host on Good Morning America and a producer as well; his productions include the new Audience Network docuseries Religion of Sports.

"NFL Network has given us a tremendous opportunity to bring fresh, authentic and inspiring programming beyond the game of football to fans across the country," said Strahan. "Through the lens of custom car restoration, the series highlights individual stories of loyal fans-in-need while giving viewers inside access to some of their favorite football stars.”

Tackle My Rideis produced by Leftfield Pictures in association with SMAC Entertainment. Strahan, David George, Shawn Witt, Sean Moran and Constance Schwartz-Morini are the executive producers.