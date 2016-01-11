NFL Network Showing Super Bowl I Broadcast

The NFL Network plans to show the Green Bay Packers playing the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl I for the first time since 1967 on Jan. 15

Originally broadcast by NBC and CBS, both networks lost or recorded over tapes of the broadcast.

NFL Films spent months searching its archives to find all 145 plays from Super Bowl I from more than a dozen sources to recreate the entire content. The footage has been restored, remastered and color corrected.

The audio from the NBC Sports radio broadcast featuring Jim Simpson and George Ratterman was used to complete the broadcast.