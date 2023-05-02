NFL Network Returns to Comcast After One-Day Blackout
Agreement on reset carriage fee reportedly came after Comcast chief Brian Roberts had a phone chat with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell
The NFL Network is back on Xfinity TV, after a carriage dispute between the NFL and Comcast blacked out the channel on the No. 1 U.S. pay TV provider for a brief period on Monday.
“We have renewed our agreement with the NFL Network. At this time, all content has been restored, and you are able to access NFL Network programming as normal," Comcast said in a terse statement.
According to the Sports Business Journal (opens in new tab), the dispute revolved around the very basic, core matter of carriage pricing. And with the NFL Draft out of the way and the regular season four months away, there was a consensus belief that the blackout might drag on for a bit.
However, SBJ said the kerfuffle was settled at the highest levels, with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell lobbing a call to Comcast CEO Brian Roberts on Monday to work things out.
Comcast lost a record 614,000 pay TV customers in the first quarter and now has a remaining linear base of 15.528 million subs.
