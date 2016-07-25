NFL Network, RedZone Score on PlayStation Vue

NFL Media said it made a deal to put NFL Network and the NFL RedZone service on Sony’s PlayStation Vue.

The launch is scheduled to be in time for the kickoff of the NFL’s regular season.

While PlayStation Vue and other over-the-top services aim to keep costs low, they appear to be finding that they need sports to drive adoption, despite the high cost of sports.

“Sports is among the most-watched content on PlayStation Vue, and we’re pleased to add two highly coveted sports networks, NFL Network and NFL RedZone, to the service for football fans to enjoy nationwide,” said Dwayne Benefield, VP, head of PlayStation Vue. “We’re proud to be able to deliver a unique TV viewing experience through PlayStation Vue with our groundbreaking interface and cloud-based technology, and our agreement with NFL Media allows fans to experience the upcoming football season like never before.”

PlayStation Vue offers more than 100 live TV channels. It has deals with programmers including AMC, CBS, Discovery, Disney, Fox, NBCUniversal, Scripps Networks, Turner Broadcasting and Viacom.

"The NFL is constantly looking to serve our fans premium NFL content where and how they want to see it," said Hans Schroeder, senior VP, media strategy, business development, & sales for the NFL. "We’re excited to offer NFL Network and NFL RedZone through PlayStation Vue, an innovative platform that will provide fans yet another option for keeping up with the Network’s 24/7 NFL coverage and catching RedZone’s action-packed Sunday afternoon experience.”