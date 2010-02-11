NFL Network Picks Up Arena Football League Games
By Alex Weprin
NFL Network has picked up television rights to the Arena
Football League's 2010 season, the network says.
The NFL-owned channel will televise a primetime AFL game of
the week every Friday night throughout the season, starting April 2. The
network will also televise the league's playoff games in August, and the
ArenaBowl Championship game the weekend of August 20-23.
The deal gives NFL Network fresh live content during the
league's off-season, when ratings would typically be low.
Under the terms of the deal, NFL Network will provide on-air
talent, with the AFL responsible for selling ad inventory. The two will work
together on production, planning and execution.
"We embrace football at all levels," said Charles Coplin, VP
of programming for NFL Network, announcing the deal. "The AFL deal gives
us exciting live football games on Friday nights from a league that has
produced NFL players in the past including Kurt Warner."
