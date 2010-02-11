NFL Network Picks Up Arena Football League Games

NFL Network has picked up television rights to the Arena

Football League's 2010 season, the network says.

The NFL-owned channel will televise a primetime AFL game of

the week every Friday night throughout the season, starting April 2. The

network will also televise the league's playoff games in August, and the

ArenaBowl Championship game the weekend of August 20-23.

The deal gives NFL Network fresh live content during the

league's off-season, when ratings would typically be low.

Under the terms of the deal, NFL Network will provide on-air

talent, with the AFL responsible for selling ad inventory. The two will work

together on production, planning and execution.

"We embrace football at all levels," said Charles Coplin, VP

of programming for NFL Network, announcing the deal. "The AFL deal gives

us exciting live football games on Friday nights from a league that has

produced NFL players in the past including Kurt Warner."