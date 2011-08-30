NFL Network to Kick Off Two-Part Belichick Doc

NFL Network is taking Bill Belichick's hoodie off.

The pro football league's in-house service will air a two-part special about the head coach of the New England Patriots, who, during the 2009 campaign, became the first person ever wired for an entire season by NFL Films.

The on- and off-the field look at the guarded coach, who has an uneasy, prickly rapport with the press, debuts Sept. 15 at 9 p.m. (ET), with the first part of Bill Belichick: A Football Life; the second-part is set for Sept. 22 at 10 p.m.

