NFL Network Hires WRC's Dan Hellie

NFL Network has hired Dan Hellie to host its signature program NFL Total Access.

Hellie comes from NBC-owned WRC Washington, D.C., where he served as sports director and weekday sports anchor, hosting Redskins Showtime, the Redskins Coaches Show, Sports Final and Daily Connection. Hellie was also on location for the 2012 Summer Olympics and other events like the Super Bowl, NCAA Final Four, U.S. Open, Stanley Cup and MLB playoffs.

He begins Aug. 5.

"We're thrilled to add Dan's unique mix of talents to the team at NFL Network," said Eric Weinberger, NFL Network executive producer. "Coming from the D.C. market where he covered one of the league's most storied franchises for a number of years, Dan brings a unique perspective along with his reporting skills and on-camera presence."