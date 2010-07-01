NFL Network Going Canadian

If you

think four downs are too many and eleven players aren't enough, the NFL Network

has your football fix.

The NFL

Network and the Canadian Football League have reached an agreement to put 14

regular season CFL games on the league-run cable network, beginning with a

Montreal-Saskatchewan game Thursday night, July 1, at 7 pm ET.

NFL

Network will then air three Saturday games in July, and then Friday night games

beginning again in September. No CFL games will air in August, when the

NFL Network has a preseason-packed schedule of NFL exhibitions.

NFL

Network will take a feed produced by Canadian sports broadcaster TSN.