NFL Network Going Canadian
By Ben Grossman
If you
think four downs are too many and eleven players aren't enough, the NFL Network
has your football fix.
The NFL
Network and the Canadian Football League have reached an agreement to put 14
regular season CFL games on the league-run cable network, beginning with a
Montreal-Saskatchewan game Thursday night, July 1, at 7 pm ET.
NFL
Network will then air three Saturday games in July, and then Friday night games
beginning again in September. No CFL games will air in August, when the
NFL Network has a preseason-packed schedule of NFL exhibitions.
NFL
Network will take a feed produced by Canadian sports broadcaster TSN.
