NFLNetwork to Debut Live Morning Show July 30
NFL Network
announced Monday that it will debut a new live, four-hour morning program on
July 30, just as team training camps open.
NFL AM will run
from 6-10 a.m. ET, and will feature
coverage of NFL topics as each teams gears up for the 2012 season. The show
will collaborate with NFL.com to also feature fantasy football news. NFL AM's
roster includes Fox Sports' Mark Kriegel, Fox Sports Digital's Brian Webber,
Comcast SportsNet New England's Nicole Zaloumis, NFL Media's Steve Wyche and
former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Eric Davis.
A west-coast
encore will begin airing at 7 a.m. PT the following week
(Sept. 3).
"NFL AM will
give fans a great reason to look forward to the morning," said Mark Quenzel,
NFL Network senior VP of programming and production. "We know that our fans are
looking for more football and we are excited to provide a personality-driven
show which focuses on football and everything around it. There will be no
better way to start their day."
NFL AM will also be streamed
live on "NFL Mobile only from Verizon" and will feature additional programming
including fantasy info and lifestyle content on NFL.com and NFL digital platforms.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.