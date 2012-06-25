NFLNetwork to Debut Live Morning Show July 30

NFL Network

announced Monday that it will debut a new live, four-hour morning program on

July 30, just as team training camps open.



NFL AM will run

from 6-10 a.m. ET, and will feature

coverage of NFL topics as each teams gears up for the 2012 season. The show

will collaborate with NFL.com to also feature fantasy football news. NFL AM's

roster includes Fox Sports' Mark Kriegel, Fox Sports Digital's Brian Webber,

Comcast SportsNet New England's Nicole Zaloumis, NFL Media's Steve Wyche and

former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Eric Davis.

A west-coast

encore will begin airing at 7 a.m. PT the following week

(Sept. 3).

"NFL AM will

give fans a great reason to look forward to the morning," said Mark Quenzel,

NFL Network senior VP of programming and production. "We know that our fans are

looking for more football and we are excited to provide a personality-driven

show which focuses on football and everything around it. There will be no

better way to start their day."

NFL AM will also be streamed

live on "NFL Mobile only from Verizon" and will feature additional programming

including fantasy info and lifestyle content on NFL.com and NFL digital platforms.