NFL Network Adds Players to Post-Season Team
By Ben Grossman
The NFL Network has once again enlisted a group of current players as playoff correspondents, adding Chad Johnson, Clinton Portus, Darren Sharper and Marcellus Wiley to its post-season team.
The four players - whose teams did not make the playoffs - will report from game sites, including live reports and post-game interviews and analysis. This marks the third year the network has used current gridiron stars on its post-season coverage.
On Jan. 6, the Minnesota Vikings’ Sharper will handle the Kansas City Chiefs-Indianapolis Colts game while the Cincinnati Bengals’ Johnson will report from the Dallas Cowboys-Seattle Seahawks contest.
On Jan. 7, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Wiley will report from the New York Jets-New England Patriots game, while the Washington Redskins’ Portis will handle the New York Giants-Philadelphia Eagles affair.
Also joining the studio coverage at various times throughout the playoffs will be the Oakland Raiders’ Warren Sapp and the San Francisco 49ers’ Trent Dilfer.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.