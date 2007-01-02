NFL Network Adds Players to Post-Season Team

The NFL Network has once again enlisted a group of current players as playoff correspondents, adding Chad Johnson, Clinton Portus, Darren Sharper and Marcellus Wiley to its post-season team.

The four players - whose teams did not make the playoffs - will report from game sites, including live reports and post-game interviews and analysis. This marks the third year the network has used current gridiron stars on its post-season coverage.

On Jan. 6, the Minnesota Vikings’ Sharper will handle the Kansas City Chiefs-Indianapolis Colts game while the Cincinnati Bengals’ Johnson will report from the Dallas Cowboys-Seattle Seahawks contest.

On Jan. 7, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Wiley will report from the New York Jets-New England Patriots game, while the Washington Redskins’ Portis will handle the New York Giants-Philadelphia Eagles affair.

Also joining the studio coverage at various times throughout the playoffs will be the Oakland Raiders’ Warren Sapp and the San Francisco 49ers’ Trent Dilfer.