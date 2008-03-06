NFL Network Adds Dennis Johnson to Roster

NFL Network named veteran television strategist Dennis Johnson its new director of communications.

The National Football League hopes to leverage Johnson’s strong background in sports and cable-television communications as it continues its ongoing battle for carriage of its cable service.

Johnson previously worked for FSN for 11 years before spending the past three years at GSN as executive director of publicity and corporate communications.

His FSN experience includes working for the programmer’s national service, as well as the FSN regional sports networks in Southern California and the northwest region.

A University of Southern California graduate, Johnson will begin his new role March 24.

Johnson replaces Seth Palansky, who left the NFL recently to handle communications for the sports and entertainment division of Harrah’s Entertainment in Las Vegas.