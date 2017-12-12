NFL Net Suspends Ex-Players Over Harassment Charges

The NFL Network said it suspended three former players who work at the channel as analysts because of allegations of sexual harassment.

The charges against Marshall Faulk, Heath Evans and Ike Taylor were made in a lawsuit by a former NFL Network Employee Jami Cantor. She filed a suit against NFL Enterprises in October and an amendment on Monday.

Also named in the suit was former NFL Executive Eric Weinberger, who has been suspended as president of the Bill Simmons Media Group.

The network had no comment beyond saying the players had been suspended pending an investigation into the allegations.

“These are very serious and disturbing allegations that we were made aware of today,” a spokesman for the Bill Simmons Media Group told the New York Times. “We are placing Eric on leave indefinitely until we have a better understanding of what transpired during his time at the N.F.L., and we will conduct our own internal investigation.”