NFL Net Adds Fourth Game
By Ben Grossman
The NFL Network has added a fourth post-season college football game, acquiring the broadcast rights to the All-American Classic all-star game. The game will be played Jan. 15 in Las Vegas.
The network had previously acquired the Insight Bowl, the Senior Bowl, and the as-yet-unnamed bowl to be played in Houston.
The network continues to bolster its programming lineup in an attempt to leverage its new eight-game regular-season package of NFL games into wider distribution.
Currently in 41 million homes, the network is now battling for basic-level carriage on cable systems such as those owned by Time Warner, Cablevision and Charter, as opposed to having the network carried on a tier of programming.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.