NFL Net Adds Fourth Game

The NFL Network has added a fourth post-season college football game, acquiring the broadcast rights to the All-American Classic all-star game. The game will be played Jan. 15 in Las Vegas.

The network had previously acquired the Insight Bowl, the Senior Bowl, and the as-yet-unnamed bowl to be played in Houston.

The network continues to bolster its programming lineup in an attempt to leverage its new eight-game regular-season package of NFL games into wider distribution.

Currently in 41 million homes, the network is now battling for basic-level carriage on cable systems such as those owned by Time Warner, Cablevision and Charter, as opposed to having the network carried on a tier of programming.