NFL Moves Sunday CBS Game to NFL Net

The NFL has moved the Oct. 6 San Diego Chargers-Oakland Raiders game (1:35 p.m. start time) from CBS to NFL Network, with a new start time of 11:35 (effectively after the NBC Sunday Night game between the Jets and Falcons).

The move was necessitated by Major League Baseball's announcement that the Oakland As will host an AL division playoff game on Oct. 5. The Raiders share the stadium with the As and the field's conversion to football use will take time.