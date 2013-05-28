NFL Moves Back 2014 Draft to May 8-10

As expected, the NFL officially moved back its 2014 draft

from late April to early May, noting a scheduling conflict with New York's

Radio City Music Hall, where the draft is held.

The 2014 draft will now run from May 8-10, with ESPN and NFL

Network televising the festivities. The league has beenmulling a move of the event, which will now see it televised during May

Sweeps and against many broadcast nets' season finales.

However, the league said that the move is for

2014 only, and that it doesn't anticipate changing the offseason calendar. No

decision has been made on the 2015 draft.

The 2013 NFL Draft averaged four million viewers across ESPN, ESPN2 and NFL Network from April 25-27, its second-biggest audience ever.