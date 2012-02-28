NFL Moves 2012 Kickoff Game to Sept. 5

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Tuesday that he has moved up the start of the 2012 season by one day, moving the season-opening NFL Kickoff game to Wednesday, Sept. 5.

The game was originally scheduled for Sept. 6, but moved it to avoid a conflict with President Barack Obama scheduled to speak at the Democratic National Convention that night. During the 2008 election, the league aired their season-opener against then-candidate John McCain's speech at the Republican National Convention.

The Super Bowl XLVI-champion New York Giants will host the season-opener at MetLife Stadium at 8:30 p.m. on NBC; the opponent has yet to be determined. The league typically releases its schedule in April.