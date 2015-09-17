NFL Makes Content Deal With Snapchat

The National Football League has made a deal to put football content on social media platform Snapchat.

Financial terms were not disclosed. The content will be ad supported.

Working with Snapchat, NFL content, including photos and videos, will be available to millions of fans. The NFL Live Story will combine fan-submitted Snaps and inside access material to convey the game experience from different viewpoints.

All 32 NFL teams will be featured and the partnership will continue through Super Bowl 50. Content will be available for 24 hours.

“Partnering with a popular platform such as Snapchat is another important step in our plan to reach our fans wherever they are, whether on NFL.com, NFL Network, NFL Mobile or outside of those properties,” said Blake Stuchin, director of digital media business development for the National Football League. “The weekly programming schedule will provide another touch point for millions of fans to connect and share around their passion for the NFL while creating a unique vehicle to reach that audience for our trusted partners and sponsors.”

Snapchat and the NFL worked together during the 2015 draft. That content was viewed by almost 15 million fans worldwide.

“We're thrilled to partner with the NFL on Live Stories,” said Ben Schwerin, head of partnerships for Snapchat. “Our users will get an exciting look at what's it's like to be right in the middle of the action with the fans and players all season long.”