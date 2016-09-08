NFL Kicks Off Snapchat Channel

The National Football League launched a channel on Snapchat’s Discover service.

The NFL, which has the most powerful programming on TV, said it is the first sports league to launch its own worldwide presence on Snapchat Discover.

The channel will be programmed by NFL Media and allow fans to follow the latest news, information and updates from the NFL, the league said.

As the first game of the season airs Thursday, a live story about Carolina vs. Denver will also appear on Snapchat.

An NFL Live Story will be produced for every NFL game during the season, including Super Bowl LI, the league said. Live stories will also be produced for major NFL events such as the scouting combine and draft.