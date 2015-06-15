NFL Hires Jordan Levin as Chief Content Officer

The NFL is looking to ramp up programming outside of its highly-watched games, hiring Jordan Levin as its first chief content officer.

Levin, who most recently was the executive VP at the now-shuttered Xbox Entertainment Studios, will head up programming and development efforts for NFL Network, the NFL Now online platform and other league-owned properties. Additionally, Levin will be charged with managing current NFL event programming franchises, such as the Super Bowl Halftime Show and NFL Honors, as well as developing new franchises.

Levin will report to Brian Rolapp, executive VP of NFL Media, and start June 15, working out of NFL Media’s offices and studios in Los Angeles.

“With deep experience developing award-winning television programming combined with a keen understanding of the digital media landscape as both an executive and producer, I’m excited to have someone of Jordan’s unique background and talents join the NFL,” said Rolapp. “Jordan will be a great addition to an already strong executive team at NFL Media and help us produce first-class content we can deliver to NFL fans around the world across all platforms.”

Levin most notably was the CEO of the former WB Network (which was turned into The CW), where he oversaw 1990s hits Dawson's Creek, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gilmore Girls.