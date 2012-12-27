NFL Games Claim 29 of Top 30 Most-Watched Programs This Fall

The NFL said Thursday that its games rank as 29 of the top 30 most-watched shows this season (since Labor Day).

The only non-sports program was also a Thanksgiving Day offering, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC with 22.4 million viewers (number 21 on the top 30 list). The Thanksgiving Day Game between the Washington Redskins and Dallas

Cowboys was the most-watched program, with 28.7 million viewers.

Sunday's rematch between the two teams for the NFC East title and a trip to the playoffs could well join that list of top shows. It will be the finale of NBC's Sunday Night Football slate this season.

Locally, an NFL game was the highest-rated show in all 30 NFL markets last week, marking the second consecutive week and the record fifth time this season that NFL games topped local ratings in those markets.