NFL on Fox Posts Record Week One

Fox averaged 21.8 million viewers nationally for its NFL on Fox doubleheader Sunday, up 11% from last year's Week 1 doubleheader and the most ever for an opening week for Fox.

Fox's "America's Game of the Week" at 4 p.m. ET between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers drew 28.5 million viewers and a best-ever week 1 HH rating of 16.6. The Packers-49ers game was broadcast to 94% of the country and was an 8% improvement from last year's national window (also 49ers-Packers) in both measures.

The network's four-game regional coverage averaged 14.7 million viewers, up 13% from last year's opening week.

NFL in Fox also set Week 1 doubleheader records for men 18-49 (11.3 rating), men 25-54 (12.1), adults 18-49 (8.2) and adults 25-54 (8.9).

A special 90-minute edition of Fox NFL Sunday, which was broadcast from New York's Times Square and featured the announcement that Bruno Mars would perform at halftime of Super Bowl XLVIII, drew 5.1 million viewers.