NFL on Fox Averages 19.7 Million Viewers for 2012; Down 2% From 2011

Fox's 19th NFL regular-season broadcasts averaged 19.7

million total viewers, down 2% from last year's 20.096 million.



LikeNBC, Fox's viewership declined for the third straight season, though it's still

the net's third-most watched season ever, according to Nielsen. Fox's

"America's Game of the Week" package still ranked as the most-watched

program on television with 24.8 million viewers, an No. 1 in with adults 18-49,

men 18-49 and men 25-54.





The NFL on Fox also averaged an 11.8 HH rating, its

second-highest, topped only by last year's 12.0 rating.





Fox begins its postseason coverage on Jan. 6, with the

Seattle Seahawks-Washington Redskins matchup at 4:30 p.m. ET.