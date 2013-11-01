NFL Flexes Denver/KC Into Prime Time

The NFL has switched out the Nov. 17 Sunday Night Game on NBC.

It had been Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants, but the NFL has decided to move the Kansas City Chiefs/Denver Broncos game from Sunday afternoon on CBS to that prime time spot, moving Green Bay/NY to the 4:25 p.m. slot on Fox and making the San Diego Chargers/Miami Dolphins game the late game (4:05) on CBS.

The NFL's flex scheduling allows it to move later season matchups to prime time that have playoff implications.

When the schedule was made, KC as coming off a losing season, but this year it is undefeated and one game atop Denver (6-1) in their division.